Pflug Koory LLC Sells 400 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

