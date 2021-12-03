PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (ISD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ISD opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

