Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.80.

PM opened at $87.84 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $136.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

