Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $37.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,870. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.14. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 160.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,582 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 863,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 181,700 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

