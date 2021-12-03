Phoenixcoin Price Up 1.7% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $2,875.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,592.67 or 0.98451943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00059039 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.00313892 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.39 or 0.00473191 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.79 or 0.00192577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,206,712 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

