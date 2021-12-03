Phore Price Tops $0.0535 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $1.37 million and $2,543.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.30 or 0.00566598 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,542,438 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

