Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stake Boosted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter valued at $17,843,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at $7,384,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1,994.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 355,304 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 461.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 343,257 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at $4,117,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of PLAB opened at $13.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.88. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

