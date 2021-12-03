Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 85.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 117,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 359,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.30 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $237.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

