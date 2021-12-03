PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 45.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE PGP opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $11.56.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
