PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 45.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PGP opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

