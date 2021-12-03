Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,865,060. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $27,597,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,069,000 after buying an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after buying an additional 685,095 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after buying an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 136.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after buying an additional 599,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

