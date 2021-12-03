Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 403 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $240.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.70 and a 200 day moving average of $222.62. The company has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.