Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Hasbro by 11.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hasbro by 27.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.