Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.71 and a 200 day moving average of $262.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Wedbush reduced their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

