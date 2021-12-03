Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 224.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in General Mills by 55.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 172.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

