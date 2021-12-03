Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.01 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after acquiring an additional 467,254 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $55,754,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $41,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.03.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.95.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

