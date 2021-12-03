Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.17 Million

Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce sales of $330.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.50 million and the highest is $334.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $304.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585,305 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 486,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

PNFP traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,265. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

