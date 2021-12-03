Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 453.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 202,858 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4,185.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,746 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 37.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 20.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,502,608 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

