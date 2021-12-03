Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Up 44.2% in November

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 35.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

PHD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.