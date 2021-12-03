Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 40,470 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

