Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.80.

PIPR stock opened at $171.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.20.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $1,383,049.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,582,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,570 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

