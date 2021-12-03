Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bright Health Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHG. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

NYSE:BHG opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $191,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $3,744,520,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.