Piper Sandler Lowers Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target to $11.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DCPH. Guggenheim cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.36.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

