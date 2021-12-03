Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00002986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $318.90 million and $781,339.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.02 or 0.00393835 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.20 or 0.00176939 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00096019 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003958 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,596,329 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

