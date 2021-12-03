PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,352 shares during the period. PJT Partners makes up about 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $25,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.