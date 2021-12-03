Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

