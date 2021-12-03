PlotX (PLOT) Price Hits $0.0389 on Top Exchanges

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. PlotX has a market cap of $2.58 million and $220,434.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00241057 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlotX

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

