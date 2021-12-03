Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to report $36.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.98 million and the lowest is $35.80 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $29.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $137.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.54 million to $138.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $163.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 449,376 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLYM traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 338,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

