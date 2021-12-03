PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $44.87. 21,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

