POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 24,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 125,169 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,610,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

