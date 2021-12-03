POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $8.07

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $8.51. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

PNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $17,110,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $19,225,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $18,813,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

