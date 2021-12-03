PolkaWar Reaches Market Cap of $13.83 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00071825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00092204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.89 or 0.07843462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,026.94 or 1.00026110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,323,348 coins and its circulating supply is 19,073,348 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

