PolypuX (PUX) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. PolypuX has a market cap of $35,699.64 and approximately $6,079.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolypuX has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00063384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.23 or 0.07960788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00091985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,113.42 or 0.99795387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

