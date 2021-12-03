Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Adam Noyes Purchases 5,640 Shares of Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Adam Noyes purchased 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Noyes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Adam Noyes bought 748 shares of Potbelly stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056.48.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Adam Noyes purchased 200 shares of Potbelly stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370.00.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Potbelly Co. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

