Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of XPDI opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,861,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,173,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 19.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 65.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 323,940 shares during the period.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

