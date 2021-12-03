PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in PPL by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in PPL by 27.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth about $351,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

