PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in PPL were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

