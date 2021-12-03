Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in November

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the October 31st total of 200,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 253.3 days.

Shares of PRDSF stock remained flat at $$6.11 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. Prada has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Prada Company Profile

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

