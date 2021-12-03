Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,838 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 52.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 104,009 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 205.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,281 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 1,422.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,934 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRGA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.79.

SRGA stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

