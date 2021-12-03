Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $315,000 Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,259 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Titan International worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 112,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Titan International by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Titan International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

TWI opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $429.17 million, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

