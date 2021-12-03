Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 32.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 151.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $1,148,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,035 shares of company stock worth $13,683,518 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

