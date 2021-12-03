Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 316 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $604,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,244 shares of company stock valued at $721,376. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

WASH opened at $54.81 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $951.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.26%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

