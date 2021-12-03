Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 3,469.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 343,373 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the second quarter worth about $9,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 61.8% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 85,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 77,153 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

