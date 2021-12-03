Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,967 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Photronics were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1,994.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 355,304 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $13.62 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $832.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

