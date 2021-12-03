Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Priority Technology by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 85,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PRTH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Priority Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Priority Technology stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.