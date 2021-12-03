Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,263 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $333.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.47. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -1.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.54.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

