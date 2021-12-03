Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 32,676 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 143,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.31. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.