Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

KBWB stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $73.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

