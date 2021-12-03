Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,740 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $368.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.80, a P/E/G ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $412.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.79. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

