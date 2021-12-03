Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,485 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 164.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,744 in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.