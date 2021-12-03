ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ProAssurance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of PRA opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

